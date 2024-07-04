45-year-old woman killed in Latur district; two arrested

Latur, Jul 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was brutally killed by two men with a sharp weapon over suspicion that she was hiding information about a murder that took place in her village in Maharashtra's Latur district a few months ago, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Taramati Kachru Dhage, was killed in the vicinity of her village Vilegao under Ahmedpur tehsil on Monday evening, they said.

Following a complaint by the victim's son, a case was registered against two individuals at the Kingaon police station on late Monday night and they were subsequently arrested.

According to police, a few months ago, one Arvind Pandhari Telge, a resident of Vilegao, was murdered by an unidentified person.

Subsequently, Arvind Telge's brother Sainath and his family began questioning Akash Dhage, a kin of Taramati Dhage and a friend of the deceased man, about the murder and the suspect, they said.

When Akash Dhage did not reveal any information, they suspected Taramati Dhage might know something about the murder, said the police.

On Monday afternoon, Taramati Dhage went to graze her buffalo near the Manyad river when Sainath Telge and his associate Babu Haqqani Shaikh arrived at the location and confronted her, they said.

They attacked Taramati Dhage near her right ear, forehead, and head with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death, said the police.

Sainath Telge and Shaikh were arrested and produced in a local court, which sent them in four-day police remand, they added. PTI COR RSY