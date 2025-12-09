45-yr-old man kills wife following brawl over food preparation in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Dec 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a quarrel over preparing food in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, police said.

The body of the victim, Nisha Sharma, was recovered on Monday from bushes near Benasol quarters in the copper township under Musabani police station.

A police team led by Musabani circle inspector Umesh Thakur was formed to investigate the case and trace the accused, officer-in-charge of Musabani police station Anuj Kumar Singh said.

During the probe, it emerged that the accused, Sanjay Sharma, argued with his wife on the evening of December 7 over food preparation, Singh said.

"In a fit of rage, Sanjay allegedly strangled Nisha with a saree and later dumped the body in nearby bushes," the officer said.

He later burnt the saree to conceal evidence.

Sanjay was picked up for questioning on suspicion, during which he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police later recovered remnants of the burnt saree based on his inputs, Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sanjay, a native of Bagoura village under Daraunda police station in Bihar’s Siwan district, who had been residing in Musabani, police added. PTI BS MNB