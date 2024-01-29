450 vehicles kept at police yard gutted in fire in Delhi's Wazirabad

New Delhi: At least 450 vehicles kept at the Wazirabad Delhi Police 'malkhana' (yard) were gutted in a fire broke that out here in the wee hours on Monday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.

'Malkhana' is a place where the seized vehicles are kept.

The fire broke out at 4 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a DFS official said. The operation went for two hours and the blaze was controlled at 6 am, he said.

No one was injured in the incident but 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers kept at the 'malkhana' were completely gutted in the fire, another official said.

The 'malkhana' is spread over 500 square yards.