4515 adoptions in 2024-25, highest in 12 years: WCD ministry

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A total of 4,515 child adoptions were recorded in 2024-25, marking the highest number in more than a decade, according to data from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). Of these, 4,155 were domestic adoptions.

However, as per official data, there are still 35549 prospective adoptive parents registered with CARA.

The surge in adoptions has been attributed to a series of strengthened measures, including an intensified identification drive that introduced 8,598 children into the adoption pool, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.

CARA, in collaboration with state governments, also established 245 new adoption agencies to streamline the process and ensure a structured support system for prospective adoptive parents (PAPs), it said.

CARA's Identification Cell and extensive awareness campaigns played a significant role in this progress, the statement said. Physical state orientations were conducted across 12 states and Union Territories, along with 45 virtual training sessions, it added.

These initiatives focused on improving adoption timelines, training Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members, and providing counselling for both children and PAPs, the statement said. PTI UZM MNK MNK