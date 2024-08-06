453 died while cleaning sewers since 2014: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) As many as 453 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2014 even as 732 of India's 766 districts declared themselves free from manual scavenging, the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.

This progress was highlighted by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In response to another question, he said 453 people lost their lives while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2014.

The move to declare districts free from manual scavenging comes under the framework of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which defines hazardous cleaning and manual scavenging in specific terms to ensure the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.

"As on 31.07.2024, out of 766 districts in the country, 732 districts have reported themselves as manual scavenging free," Athawale said.

To further support the eradication of manual scavenging, Athawale said the government approved Rs 371 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban 2.0).

These funds are earmarked for smaller towns to acquire advanced machinery and improve their mechanisation levels. This initiative is aimed at reducing the reliance on manual labour for sanitation tasks and ensuring safer working conditions.

States have reported significant improvements in their mechanisation capabilities, with access to more than 5,000 standard septic tank vehicles, 1,100 Hydrovac machines, and 1,000 desilting machines, he said.

Additionally, advisories have been issued to provide safety gear to workers, establish helpline facilities for emergency desludging, and conduct Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness. PTI UZM SZM