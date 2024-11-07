45th session of HP Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad begins in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) The 45th session of the state unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) began here on Thursday with its national general secretary Yagnavalkya Shukla claiming the the Vidyarthi Parishad has emerged as not only a student organisation in Himachal Pradesh but also as a social organisation.

It stands in the first place for the society and student interests, he said.

Divya Prem Sewa Mission founder president Ashish Gautam, who was the chief guest at the event, said the people with English and leftist mentality can never understand the soul of India.

The ABVP is working for uniting the Indian youth, especially the students community, he added.

Notably, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has been working for the welfare of the students and society since 1949. On this occasion, Rakesh Kumar was elected as the state president and Nancy as the general secretary.

In this 45th session of the Vidyarthi Parishad, the students from various colleges, schools, universities, ITI, IIT and national institutes of Himachal Pradesh are taking part. PTI COR BPL AS AS