46 die while taking holy dip during ‘Jivitputrika’ festival in 15 Bihar districts

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking holy dip in rivers and ponds in several Bihar districts during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, officials said on Thursday.

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday, they said.

During the three-day 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and take holy dips.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. The process of providing the compensation has begun, and family members of eight deceased have already received it, an official statement said.

The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts, the officials said.

Aurangabad reported the highest number of eight deaths.

“The district administration makes adequate arrangements for all those who visit dedicated ghats of rivers/ponds during the ‘Jivitputrika’ festival. Problems arise when people go to local ghats, which are not prepared by the administration,” Srikant Shastri, District Magistrate of Aurangabad, told PTI.

Echoing Shastri’s views, District Magistrate of Saran, Aman Samir, said: “We repeatedly request people to visit only those ghats that are maintained by the district administration.” Four deaths were reported from Saran. PTI PKD RBT