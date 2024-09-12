46 held over violence during Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 12 (PTI) A day after violent clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town here, 46 people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday.

Tension prevailed in the town on Wednesday night with a few people, including two policemen sustaining minor injuries in stone pelting.

However, the situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, they said.

Prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till September 14.

"So, we have arrested 46 people in connection with Wednesday's incident. The situation has now returned to normalcy. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes," Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and manage the situation.

The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence. PTI AMP KSU ROH