4.6 lakh families to receive 'Anandacha Shida' food kits for Diwali in Latur

Latur: The administration will distribute 'Anandacha Shida' food kits to 4.6 lakh beneficiary families for Diwali in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge began the distribution of the kits at the Khadgaon Road area on Saturday, he said.

All eligible ration card holders will be provided 'Anandacha Shidha' kits ahead of Diwali, the collector said.

“Under the public distribution system of the state Antyodaya food scheme, ration card holders will receive kits containing 1 kg each of sugar, oil and half kg of rawa, maida and poha at Rs 100," district supply officer Priyanka Narhe-Ayre said.