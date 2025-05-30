46-year-old woman dies in road accident in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman died after allegedly being hit by an unknown vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Friday.

Tamukhiraj SHO Sushil Kumar Shukla said that Kalavati Devi was walking on a service lane near a petrol pump in Tamkuhiraj Nagar Panchayat late on Thursday night, when an unidentified speeding vehicle allegedly hit her. She was taken to a nearby community health centre in a critical condition, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the district hospital, police said, and added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK