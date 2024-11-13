46.43 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in bypoll to Chhattisgarh's Raipur City South assembly seat

Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) A voter turnout of 46.43 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the bypoll to the Raipur City South assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a poll official said.

Thirty candidates were in the fray for the bypoll, though it is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.

"The voting process, which began at 7 am amid tight security, concluded at 6 pm. An average voter turnout of 46.43 per cent was recorded till 5 pm," the official said.

No untoward incident was reported in the constituency during the poll process which went off peacefully, he said.

BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress nominee Akash Sharma cast their votes in Maharana Pratap School and Pt Sundarlal Sharma School polling booths here respectively.

The seat had fallen vacant after sitting BJP legislator and former state minister Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Raipur parliamentary constituency.

According to poll officials, there are 2,71,169 voters -- 1,33,800 males, 1,37,317 females and 52 transgenders -- in this constituency. A total of 253 polling booths were set up for the bypoll and more than 1,000 security personnel were deployed.

In the last year's assembly elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 54 seats out of the total 90 in the state, while the Congress won 35 and the Gondwana Gantantra Party one seat.

In the last year's state assembly elections, the Raipur City South constituency had recorded a turnout of 60.2 per cent. PTI TKP NP