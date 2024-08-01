46th World Heritage Committee session closes in New Delhi, delegates thank host India

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) As the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) drew to a close on Wednesday after 10 days of deliberations, delegates from several countries thanked host India for the warm hospitality with some hoping to return to the country in future.

The WHC session in New Delhi from July 21-31 was India's first time hosting the key annual event of UNESCO.

The session was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of distinguished guests on July 21 at the Bharat Mandapam.

In his address at the inaugural session, in line with the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi", Modi announced a USD 1 million grant to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. This contribution will support capacity building, technical assistance, and conservation efforts, particularly benefiting countries of the Global South.

Director of World Heritage Lazare Eloundou Assomo said he was leaving India with fond memories and underlined that many important decisions have been taken during this session including the inscription of several new sites on the World Heritage List.

Also, there has been great support and announcements made by Prime Minister Modi, including USD 1 million to support capacity building in Africa and in other countries. It shows that world heritage is really "bringing people and countries together" to join hands and support the most important and rich heritage all over the planet, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by an official of the Culture Ministry.

During his address at the closing ceremony of the WHC session here on Tuesday, Ernesto Ottone Ramirez -- assistant director-general for culture at UNESCO -- said that support for protecting world heritage sites must be "steadfast and unwavering" and asserted that the WHC session in New Delhi had "reinforced our collective commitment" to these goals.

Ramirez also said the 2025 session would be held in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressing media on Wednesday said India successfully hosted the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee which was an "incredible example" of the country's organisational capacity that got enhanced after the G20.

He mentioned that numerous projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the construction of a modern campus of the new Nalanda university have been undertaken across the country.

He also said that one more cultural property from India was added to the World Heritage List of UNESCO during the session and over 50 sites are on the tentative list for further inclusion on the World Heritage List.

'Moidams', a mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam was inscribed on the World Heritage List on July 26.

In the last 10, years 13 properties from India have been inscribed on the World Heritage List, the Union minister said.

India has advocated for the conservation of heritage sites and capacity building and fostering international cooperation for it, he said.

The PIB on Wednesday published short video testimonials of many delegates, without naming them, on the hosting of the WHC in New Delhi.

A woman delegate from Bulgaria, where the 47th session of the WHC is planned, said, "They (organisers) were phenomenal, super welcoming. They organised everything in such a beautiful manner, and it was a fantastic audience as well, including the volunteers. I am going to come back to India, for sure." An Argentinian delegate said India made them part of its 'family'.

"When we came here, we were foreigners, when we leave, we are part of the Indian family. The best thing that we have seen here is the persons, the Indians, and they treat us as members of our family. And, that is something we can't forget," he said.

A Mexican delegate said they made the delegates feel "at home and comfortable working here".

Shekhawat, in his address at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, said that India was "proud" to have hosted the WHC and "grateful to UNESCO" for providing the opportunity.

The WHC session provided us with "new friendships, inputs to augment our ideas" in these fields, he added.