47 aspirants for Cong LS tickets in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Altogether 47 aspirants in Assam have so far applied for Congress tickets for the Lok Sabha elections next year, though none of the three incumbent party MPs are among them, sources said.

Advertisment

The deadline for accepting applications from party members for the 2024 Lok Sabha election tickets will end on Tuesday.

The northeastern state has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Of the three incumbent Congress MPs from Assam, one has collected the form but has not submitted it, a party source said.

Advertisment

“We have so far received 47 applications for various Lok Sabha seats. Among them, there are many women aspirants.

"Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque got his application form collected on Monday, though the other two MPs – Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon and Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor – are yet to take their papers," the source said.

He, however, said the deadline for receiving applications could be extended.

Advertisment

“As a Parliament session is going on, our leaders are busy. The time for accepting the applications is likely to be extended,” he said.

The process for accepting the filled-up forms began on December 11, and each applicant is required to deposit a fee of Rs one lakh, according to a circular issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) earlier this month.

With the Congress being a part of a 15-member opposition forum in the state, aiming at contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, it will have to refrain from fielding candidates from certain constituencies, the party said.

Advertisment

Fees of aspirants who submit applications for such constituencies will be refunded, the circular said.

The 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) has been formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and AAP are among the UOFA alliance.

It had recently held a two-day conclave to decide on strategies for the Lok Sabha polls. PTI SSG BDC