47 drowning cases in sea beaches of Odisha in last 5 years: CM

Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the state Assembly that 47 persons died due to drowning in sea at different beaches of Odisha including Puri in the last five years.

Majhi said this in a written reply to a question of BJP legislator Om Prakash Mishra.

For the safety of tourists, regular patrolling is being conducted on various sea beaches of the state.

Deep and vulnerable places along the coast have been identified and awareness is being created to appeal to people not to take bath at such beaches, Majhi said.

Besides, fire service personnel and home guards along with necessary equipment have been deployed as lifeguards for quick rescue of people while drowning, he added.