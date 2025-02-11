47 per cent decline in Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has seen a reduction of 47 per cent in incidents of Naxal violence and a decline of 64 per cent in deaths of civilians and security personnel resulting from such violence during 2024 as compared to 2010, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the state recorded 267 cases of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in 2024 as compared against 499 reported in 2010.

He said the deaths of civilians and security forces has also declined by 64 per cent as compared to 2010 when 343 such deaths were reported as against 122 reported in 2024.

Rai said the state has received over 43 per cent of the Rs 1925.83 crore released to all LWE-affected states under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme during the last five years.

The SRE scheme provides funds to LWE-affected states for capacity building through provisions of ex-gratia to the families of civilians and security forces killed in LWE violence, training and operational needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxal cadres, community policing and compensation to security personnel and civilians for the damage of properties in Naxal violence, he said.

"Under this scheme Rs 1925.83 crore have been released to all LWE-affected states during the last five years (from 2019-20 till date). This includes Rs 829.80 crore for Chhattisgarh," the minister said.

The state has also received 21.6 per cent of the total Rs 394.31 crore released to all LWE-affected states under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) during the last five years, he said.

The scheme aims to strengthen special forces, special intelligence branches (SIBs) and district police.

"This includes Rs 85.42 crore for Chhattisgarh. Seven hundred two fortified police stations (FPSs), including 147 for Chhattisgarh, have been sanctioned for LWE-affected states. Of these, 612 FPSs, including 125 in Chhattisgarh, have been constructed," he said.

He said that to give further impetus for development in most LWE-affected districts, funds are provided to the states under Special Central Assistance (SCA) Scheme to fill critical gaps in public infrastructure and services.

"Under this scheme, Rs 2384.17 crore have been released to all LWE-affected states during last five years (from 2019-20 till date). This includes Rs 773.62 crore for Chhattisgarh," he said.

Rai said Rs 654.84 crore have been given to central agencies during the last five years (from 2019-20 till date) for helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure in security camps in LWE-affected areas, under assistance to central agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) Scheme.