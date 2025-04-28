47-year-old man sent to jail for raping 8-year-old girl during wedding ceremony in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail on Monday, four days after he allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl during a wedding ceremony here, police said.

The accused have been identified as Nandkishore.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said a case was registered after the rape of a minor girl by an unknown person at a village under the Visharatganj police station limits on April 24 came to light.

Police subsequently launched an investigation and arrested Nandkishore from Visharatganj-Atranchhedi road on Monday, the ASP said.

The accused was produced before the court, which sent him to jail.

According to Visharatganj Station House Officer Satish Kumar, the accused told police that the minor girl had come with her family to attend her relative's wedding in the village on April 24. He admitted that he lured the girl and raped her during the ceremony. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK