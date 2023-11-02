470 kg of firecrackers seized in Delhi, DMRC employee among 2 held

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has seized 470 kg of firecrackers from two different places and arrested two persons, including a DMRC employee, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Delhi government has banned the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution levels in winter Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, "On October 31, our team got a tip-off that a person at Pandav Nagar is possessing firecrackers.” A team was formed and 20.9 kg of firecrackers were seized from Divyanshu (24). During interrogation, he revealed that he works with Delhi Metro, the DCP said, adding that an FIR has been registered against him.

In another case, 450 kg of firecrackers was seized by police in the Neb Sarai area of the city and a 33-year-old man was nabbed, police said.

"Staff of the narcotics squad on October 31 received a tip-off that a person was selling firecrackers in the Neb Sarai area. A raid was conducted at a shop in Lal Dora Market near Devli village, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Advertisment

Shivam Vashney was arrested for selling firecrackers. He told police that he purchased firecrackers to sell them to his local clients, the DCP said.

So far, the Delhi police have seized more than 4,300 kg of firecrackers from different districts.

According to a senior police officer, these firecrackers are brought to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram. PTI BM NB