47.5 pc voting in Mumbai till 5 pm; voters complain of long wait for casting ballot

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) A voting turnout of 47.52 per cent was recorded till 5 pm across the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai on Monday amid complaints of slow polling process, non-functional EVMs and names missing from voter rolls.

The city has a total of 99,38,621 registered voters while 116 candidates were in the fray in the six constituencies.

The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the polling booth in Hiranandani Complex area in Powai in North Central Mumbai constituency stopped functioning at 11.30 am, with actor-producer and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aadesh Bandekar claiming that voters had to wait in the line for two hours till the machine was replaced.

Besides Bandekar, actor Mukesh Rishi and filmmaker Kedar Shinde were among those who were in the queue at the booth.

In Borivali, voters complained of names missing from the electoral list.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, who is contesting from Mumbai North Central, said she was getting worrying reports from across Mumbai about people waiting for several hours in queues amid heat, and returning without casing their vote.

Many people said they had never waited this long to vote before and the complaints came especially from the areas where the opposition's MVA coalition has a strong presence, she claimed.

"I request the @ECISVEEP and @CEO_Maharashtra to immediately address these complaints and also take immediate measures to improve the pace of voting," she said on X while also demanding that the time for voting be increased by an hour.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press conference and accused the ECI of delaying the poll process deliberately at the behest of the Narendra Modi government.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, said he first complained to the EC about the slow pace of voting in the city, and Thackeray was blaming the Modi government only because the opposition was staring at a defeat. Thackeray was preparing the ground to face the results on June 4, Fadnavis added.

Union minister Piyush Goyal is pitted against Bhushan Patil of Congress in Mumbai North, Sanjay Dina Patil of Shiv sena (UBT) is in contest against Mihir Kotecha of the BJP in Mumbai North East, and Advocate Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP is pitted against Varsha Gaikwad of Congress in Mumbai North central.

Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is fighting against Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai North West, Anil Desai of Shiv sena (UBT) is facing off against Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai South Central and Arvind Sawant of Sena (UBT) is pitted against Yamini Jadhav of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai South.

Industrialists Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Ashok Saraf and Prashant Damle were prominent among those who cast their votes in Maharashtra's capital. PTI MR KRK