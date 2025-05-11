476 people from AP, Telangana evacuated from border areas

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) As many as 476 students and residents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been evacuated from Jammu and Kashmir and other states sharing a border with Pakistan, the state governments said on Sunday.

According to a statement, 350 students from Andhra Pradesh have reached the national capital, including 100 who arrived today from J&K and adjoining states.

"90 students have already departed for their respective hometowns across Andhra Pradesh while 260 remain under our care," a statement from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan stated.

An official added that the AP Bhavan has set up a 24x7 control room in Delhi to assist people from the state who are in border areas.

Separately, the Telangana government said 126 people have reached Telangana Bhawan so far, with 91 arriving since last midnight.

The evacuees include 50 students from NIT Srinagar, faculty and students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, employees working in J&K and students from Lovely Professional University in Punjab, it said.

"57 persons have already left for their hometowns after receiving assistance, while the remaining are being accommodated at Telangana Bhawan," the official stated.

Both state bhavans are providing free food, lodging, medical aid and transportation facilities to the evacuees from bordering states of Pakistan, while coordinating with district administrations and central authorities, the statements added.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military actions against each other's territory, following the most severe armed conflict between the two countries in decades. The escalation was triggered by a deadly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.