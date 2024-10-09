478 violators held for drunken driving in Himachal in two weeks: Police

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) A total of 478 violators were arrested and 1,848 challans were issued for driving under the influence of alcohol during the 15-day-long state-wide campaign against drunken driving, police said on Wednesday.

During the campaign, 84,785 vehicles were checked in various districts for drunken driving and police issued 1,848 challans for driving under the influence of alcohol, a significant increase from the fortnightly average of 390 challans this year before September 24, a statement issued here said.

Strict enforcement measures also led to the arrest of 478 individuals, which marks a notable rise from the pre-campaign figures of 51 arrests in the year before the campaign started, it added.

The focus was on reducing incidents of driving under the influence of alcohol, minimizing road accidents, and promoting a culture of safe and responsible driving across the state, said Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma.

The maximum number of 210 challans was issued in Solan police district followed by 207 in Shimla, 199 in Kullu and 176 in Mandi while the highest arrests were 70 in Solan followed by 68 in Mandi, 53 in Baddi and 49 in Bilaspur.

In addition to this, police also recommended the suspension of 685 driving licenses of offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol. This step is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure that violators face appropriate consequences, thereby acting as a deterrent to others, they said.

As part of the campaign's awareness efforts, electronic boards displaying messages about the dangers of drunken driving along with live figures of vehicles checked, challans issued, suspension of license and arrest were also installed at key locations in Nahan, Una, Kangra, and Mandi. This step will increase public consciousness and further discourage traffic violations, the police maintained.

Himachal Pradesh Police has urged all citizens to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and support their efforts in making the state a safer place, the statement said.