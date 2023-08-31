47th edition of 'Krishna' dance drama to be held from September 1

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The 47th edition of iconic dance drama, "Krishna", will be held from September 1-4 at Kamani Auditorium here.

Organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), the play will bring alive the legend of Krishna through traditional Indian dance styles under the direction of Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson of SBKK.

The nearly-three hours long production will depict Krishna's life starting from his childhood days filled with mischiefs, his antics while growing into a young adult, romance with nature and compassion for all living beings, to "attaining the stage of human adoration".

"The dance drama ’Krishna' expresses the innate truths of life, resonating with their essential simplicity, just as Lord Krishna elucidated. These truths are interwoven within countless anecdotes, intricately woven into his life's narratives, a perpetual source of inspiration in both the traditional and contemporary contexts. With utmost precision, my vision and execution bring forth every facet of Lord Krishna's embodiment, infusing the presentation with a captivating vitality," Singh said in a statement.

The dance drama is weaved with a variety of tales, myths, legends from Indian mythology, which have been regarded as "being primarily practical and giving wisdom in many aspects of daily life".

The production makes use of traditional Indian dance styles, including Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

"Elevating the experience further, an LED wall has been incorporated, to provide a heightened sense of realism, showcasing Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity with each passing year," the organisers said.

The show will be held at 6.30pm daily with an additional show on September 3 at 3pm. PTI MAH BK BK