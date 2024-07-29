48 custodial death cases in Odisha in 10 years: CM in assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the assembly that 48 alleged police custodial death cases have been registered in the state in 10 years between 2014 and 2023.

The BJP came to power in Odisha last month by dethroning the BJD which has been in power for the last 24 years.

While replying to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the chief minister said the highest eight police custodial death cases were registered in 2015, while seven were filed in 2019 and 2020 each.

Similarly, five police custodial death cases each were registered in 2021 and 2022, four each in 2016 and 2023 and three each in 2017 & 2018.

The year 2014 saw the registration of two such cases, Majhi said.

The chief minister also presented the status of all 48 custodial death cases.