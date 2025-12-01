48-hour hunger strike from Dec 2 over long pending demands: Loco union to Railway minister

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A prominent loco pilots' union has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing a 48-hour hunger strike by staff members across India, while continuing to perform their duties, from 10 AM on December 2 in protest against the alleged "apathy" of the ministry towards their demands.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has been pressing for an eight-hour limit to daily duty, a weekly off of 46 hours, only two continuous night duties instead of four in a week and filling of vacant posts, among other demands.

“This hunger strike is not a rebellion but a cry for justice and fairness - an expression of pain, not defiance. The loco running staff have always stood by the Railway administration in every crisis and kept the lifeline of the nation moving even under the toughest conditions,” K C James, Secretary General of the Association, said in the letter addressed to Vaishnaw and Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar.

"But today, they stand helplessly forced to take this step to make their voice heard. This Association sincerely hopes that the zonal administration will pursue the above-mentioned issues with the Railway Board for a just and fair decision," James said.

The Union has alleged that loco pilots have been deprived of 16 hours of daily rest, along with the weekly off of 30 hours. Besides this, they have also been “forced to work unlimited hours under the threat of disciplinary actions".

It complained that while other staff have to do only two night shifts in a week, loco pilots are booked for four consecutive night duties, against existing norms.

It also highlighted similar work-hour "violations" in assigning outstation duties, alleging that loco pilots are away from their home for more than three days while all other staff return home every day after their 8-hour duty.

The Union has flagged the "increase" in the workload of loco pilots due to technical and infrastructural advancements, an increase in the number of signals, and the need to constantly deal with human and cattle trespassing, etc.

“Their workload has further increased due to the shifting of duties of train examiners, engineering staff, traffic staff and also the burden of equipment failures,” James said He claimed the five-year-long ban on recruitment and the resulting high number of vacancies have exacerbated the problem.

"Every loco pilot has to work 20 per cent extra because of the vacancies, duly forgoing leave and rest. Thus, they are under tremendous pressure and unable to address personal and familial needs.” Besides alleging a violation of working norms, it also claimed denial of adequate financial benefits.

“The TA (travelling allowance) rates were increased by 25 per cent with effect from 01/01/2024 for all railway employees except the running staff who are driven away from their headquarters all 365 days in a year,” the Union said, demanding 100 per cent income-tax exemption on whatever TA they receive.

“Denial of transfer on request, citing the reason for vacancies in the cadre, is above 10 per cent,” James claimed. PTI JP RT