4.8 kg heroin seized at Imphal airport; two held

Imphal, Feb 27 (PTI) Two persons from Madhya Pradesh were arrested by security forces while attempting to smuggle a large consignment of suspected heroin from Manipur on Friday, officials said.

A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at Imphal airport recovered 4.8 kg of heroin powder when the duo was trying to board a Guwahati-bound flight.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh and Vijay Singh.

Officials said it is yet to be ascertained where the contraband was procured from and who the kingpin behind the trade is.

The accused have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation. PTI COR MNB