48 PMGSY roads damaged by landslides, rain in Arunachal: Minister

Itanagar, Feb 5 (PTI) As many as 48 roads constructed under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme in Arunachal Pradesh have been damaged over the past two years due to recurrent landslides and heavy monsoon rainfall, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Tai Nikio during question hour, Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said the fragile terrain, high rainfall and geological vulnerability of the state significantly contribute to such damage.

The minister said restoration could not be undertaken for all affected roads due to the absence of dedicated maintenance funds for flood-related damage.

“Despite this, the department carried out emergency restoration works on ongoing projects with the help of existing contractors, even though such activities were beyond the scope of the agreements,” he added.

Sona informed that the department has sought Rs 181 crore as gap funding from the state finance department for restoration of the damaged roads.

“Once funds are made available, restoration works will be taken up,” he said.

The minister added that the state government has also approached the Centre for financial assistance to restore the damaged roads, but no response has been received so far from the concerned ministry.

Responding to a supplementary question, the minister said the Centre has conveyed that no additional funds would be sanctioned for incomplete roads under PMGSY-I, citing that sufficient time had already been provided for execution of works.

“We are in constant touch with the Centre, requesting it to reconsider the proposal,” he said.

Sona pointed out that technological challenges and local issues have contributed to delays in PMGSY road execution, and urged MLAs to help resolve such matters at their level to avoid unnecessary delays in critical road projects.

Highlighting the state’s short working season, the minister also advocated for a separate PMGSY policy tailored specifically for hilly states. PTI UPL UPL NN