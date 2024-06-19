48-year-old stabbed to death in Seelampur

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some unidentified attackers in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Deceased Manoj Kumar was a spare parts supplier in the Kashmiri Gate market.

"On Tuesday, we got a call from the hospital at 11.23 pm regarding a man who was stabbed to death," a senior police officer said.

He said an investigation was launched which revealed that the incident occurred at 9.40 pm on the GT Road near a flyover towards the Welcome Metro Station.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) against unknown persons at the Seelampur police station. Kumar was a resident of Shahdara. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son," said the officer.

According to police, Kumar died due to a stab injury on the right side of his chest. A crime investigation team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have visited the spot.

"We are scanning CCTVs in the area. Efforts are being made to identify the criminals. Further investigation is in progress," said the officer.