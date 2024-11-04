485 constables inducted into BSF at Indore

Indore, Nov 4 (PTI) As many as 485 newly recruited constables formally joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, an official said.

The constables were inducted into the central armed forces during a parade held at the BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) after they took an oath to protest the country's borders.

STC Inspector General Ashwani Kumar Sharma inspected the oath parade as the chief guest.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said the jawans underwent a 44-week rigorous training for physical and mental strength, fighting skills and weapon handling and maintenance at the STC.

"During the training, the jawans were also made aware of social concerns as they interact with different sections of the society while deployed on the borders," he said.

Of the recruits, 326 were from Jharkhand, 153 hailed from West Bengal and three each from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, officials said. PTI HWP MAS ARU