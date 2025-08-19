488 litres of adulterated milk seized in Mumbai; one held

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Mumbai police have seized 488 litres of adulterated milk from a premises in the western suburbs and arrested one person on Tuesday, an official said.

The police conducted a raid at Ghartanpada locality in Dahisar East in the early hours and arrested one Saidul Narsimha Kaveri (38), he said.

At least 488 litres of adulterated milk, 1,350 empty plastic pouches, and other materials were seized.

The accused is part of a racket involved in adding impure water to milk and repackaging it in pouches bearing names of different brands, the official said.