49 killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (UP), May 23 (PTI) At least 49 people died across Uttar Pradesh due to various rain and storm-related incidents between 8 pm on May 21 to 4 pm on May 22, according to a report of the Integrated Disaster Control Centre, Relief Commissioner's Office, Lucknow.

The state experienced strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall in most parts of the districts on the night of May 21-22.

The fatalities, primarily caused by falling of trees, collapsing of walls and roofs, and lightning strikes, have been reported from numerous districts across the state.

As per the information provided by the Relief Commissioner's Office, five persons each were killed in Kasganj and Fatehpur districts. Four deaths each were reported from Meerut and Auraiya districts while three persons each were killed in Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar and Etah.

Two deaths each caused by rain-related incidents were reported from Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Etawah and Kanpur Dehat. In Aligarh, Hathras, Chitrakoot, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Unnao one death each was reported.

The Relief Commissioner's Office has directed district officials to provide assistance and ex-gratia amount to the family members of the deceased.