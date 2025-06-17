49 pc of planned road concretisation work in Mumbai completed by May 31, says BMC

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) As part of its ambitious road concretisation project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has concretised 49 per cent out of the total planned road length by May 31, the civic body claimed on Tuesday.

The road concretisation project was launched two years back.

Of the total 2,121 roads measuring 698.44 km planned under Phase I and Phase II of the ambitious project, work on 1,385 roads spanning 342.74 km has been completed, achieving 49.07 per cent of the overall target, it said.

Among the completed roads, 771 stretches measuring 186 km have been concretised end-to-end, while 614 roads covering 156.74 km have been completed from junction to junction or half-width, the release said.

Under Phase I of the project, a total of 700 roads covering a combined length of 320.08 kilometres were taken up for concretisation. As of May 31, as many as 582 of these roads have been completed, which amounts to 203.36 kilometres in length, achieving 63.53 per cent of the targeted work in this phase.

In Phase II of the project, the work of concretising 1,421 roads spanning 378.36 kilometres was taken up. Of these, 803 roads covering 139.38 kilometres have been completed so far, reflecting a 36.84 per cent completion rate for this phase, the release said.

The barricades of the concretised roads have been removed along with construction materials.

These roads have now been opened for traffic after completion of the cement concretisation work, it said, adding that the speed controllers on these roads will be re-installed once their list is received.

After the concretisation, no agency will be permitted to excavate the roads, it said.

The implementation of the project was carried out within the stipulated time-frame and as per quality norms, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay acting as an independent third-party quality auditor, it said. PTI KK NP