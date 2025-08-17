49 revenue circles in Marathwada receive more than 65 mm rain in 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) At least 49 revenue circles in Marathwada received more than 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours, with Sindgi recording the highest at 255 mm, an official said on Sunday.

Excess rainfall was recorded in revenue circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded and Hingoli districts of the drought-prone region on Saturday, he said.

As per data shared by the district administration, the Sindgi revenue circle in Kinwat tehsil of Nanded recorded 255 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 6 am on Sunday.

Apart from this, Savladbara in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district recorded 126.75 mm, Kalmanuri and Wakodi in Hingoli district received 122.5 mm and Bhokardan in Jalna saw 68.75 mm of rain in 24 hours, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the water storage in 11 major irrigation projects of Marathwada has reached 88.46 per cent. It was 34 per cent the same day last year.

Water discharge is underway from Manjara, Penganga, Siddheshwar and Vishnupuri dams, the official said. PTI AW ARU