490 constables inducted in BSF at Indore

Indore, Oct 14 (PTI) As many as 490 constables formally joined the Border Security Force (BSF) at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a BSF official said.

The constables were inducted into the central armed forces during a parade held at the Subsidiary Training Centre of the BSF, the official said.

Special Director General of BSF's Command Headquarters (Special Operations) in Raipur, Ramprasad Meena, inspected the parade as the chief guest.

In his address, Meena instructed the new constables to perform their duty by being fully alert and avoiding excessive use of mobile phones in their free time.

Of the 490 constables who underwent 44 weeks of rigorous training, 483 are from Jharkhand, six are from Bihar, and one from Tripura, officials said.

Talking to PTI, Gangadhar Kumar Singh, who secured the first position in the batch for best performance during training, said, "It was my childhood dream to join the armed forces. I started preparing for recruitment in the BSF when I was in Class 10. Today, my dream has come true." PTI HWP MAS ARU