49,000 sq ft of unauthorised, dangerous constructions removed in Palghar in 2 days

Palghar, Sep 11 (PTI) Unauthorised constructions and buildings categorised as 'highly dangerous' have been removed from 49,115 square feet area of land in Vasai and Virar areas of Maharashtra's Palghar district, the local civic body said.

The drive against such constructions was conducted over the last two days at several locations, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation said in a release on Wednesday night.

The eviction action was taken against several unauthorised and 'highly dangerous' buildings, including chawls (row tenements) and commercial establishments, during the drive, it said. PTI COR GK