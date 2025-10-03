498 held for disorderly conduct, 12,000 booked for traffic violations in Kolkata during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Kolkata Police arrested a total of 498 people for disorderly conduct from different parts of the city in seven days of Durga Puja festivities, an officer said on Friday.

A total of 348 people have been arrested for disorderly conduct from Chaturthi to Ashtami (September 26 to 30), while another 127 have been arrested on the night of Navami (Wednesday) and 23 on Dashami, he said.

Kolkata Police also booked a total of 12,393 people for various traffic violations, including riding without helmet and triple-riding, from September 26 to October 2, he said.

"The maximum traffic violation was riding two-wheelers without helmets. We prosecuted a total of 5,512 people for such violations during this year's Durga Puja festivities," the police officer said.

Police prosecuted 2,016 for triple-riding, rash driving (941) and drunken driving (818), during the just-concluded festivities, he added.

To manage large crowds and ensure public safety during this year's Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata Police deployed over 5,000 personnel, along with civic volunteers, across the city and adjoining areas under its jurisdiction. PTI SCH RG ACD