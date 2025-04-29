4PM News YouTube channel banned for anti-India content post-Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday blocked the YouTube channel of 4PM News, allegedly for broadcasting content deemed “anti-India” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 4PM News allegedly echoed Pakistan’s narrative in its coverage of the April 22 attack, which India has squarely blamed on Pakistan-based terror groups.

The ministry officials justified the ban under national security grounds, stating that the channel’s content was “provocative, communally sensitive, and detrimental to national unity.”

The channel’s homepage now shows a message that it has been restricted “due to an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

This is the second major digital takedown in less than 48 hours. A day earlier, India had blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn and Geo News, for spreading “false narratives” around the Pahalgam attack and India’s military response.

Sources in the government told NewsDrum that the decision was not merely about criticism of the ruling party, but about crossing a line into anti-national rhetoric.

“In trying to oppose the Prime Minister, the platform ended up amplifying enemy propaganda,” a senior official said.

4PM News editor Sanjay Sharma strongly disputed the charge in a post on X.

Sharma wrote, “Our channel was banned at 4PM on the pretext of national security. This is not about security. This is about silencing dissent.” He added, “Criticism of the government is not criticism of the country. Modi is not India.”

Sharma has also urged followers to subscribe to the regional channels of 4PM, including “4PM UP,” vowing to continue broadcasting. “You can shut down one channel. You cannot shut down our voice,” he said.

Responding to Sharma, a user on X posted recent misleading and outrageous headlines by the 4PM channel.