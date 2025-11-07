4th edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam to begin from Dec 2

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The fourth edition of cultural and educational exchange programme Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be held from December 2 to 15, officials said on Friday.

This year's major highlights include the Valedictory Function at Rameswaram, marking the grand culmination of the event and the launch of new initiatives -- "Tamil Karpom," enabling students from North India to learn Tamil in Tamil Nadu.

As in previous editions, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will serve as the nodal institutions for implementing Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government and several central ministries, including culture, railways, textiles, and tourism.

The first month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held in 2022 to revive the living bonds between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. The second edition was organised from December 17 to December 30 in 2023. The third edition was held from February 15 to 24.

The theme for this year's edition is 'Karpom Tamil (Let us Learn Tamil)'. This initiative seeks to spread awareness about the richness of the Tamil language, across the country.

"As part of the programme, Tamil language learning sessions will be organised for students and youth in Kashi. Additionally, Agasthya Expedition has been planned from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, emphasising the contributions made by Sage Agasthyar, by following the trail of the Sage," Director of IIT-Madras, V Kamakoti, said.

Further, awareness will also be created about the benefits of the Indian System of Siddha Medicine. The Classical texts and ancient places will also be highlighted through messages on Digital Boards deployed in a decorated car at designated places in Indian Languages.

"Around 300 students from Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi will travel to Tamil Nadu for Tamil language orientation sessions at the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) and other designated colleges," Kamakoti said.

"Various seminars, competitions, and cultural programs will also be conducted across Tamil Nadu, major Indian cities, and abroad to spread awareness of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam initiative," he said. PTI GJS RHL