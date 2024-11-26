4th leopard captured from near sugarcane fields in UP's Kheri in November

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Officials of the buffer zone in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve captured a leopard from south Nighasan forest range on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the officials, this is the fourth big cat captured from near the sugarcane fields in Kheri this month.

Movements of the leopard near human habitations were being reported for long, creating panic and tension among the residents of Khadaria Farm, Govindpur Farm and Baruhi Farm which have vast spans of sugarcane crops. The leopard had not attacked any human being though it had killed two dogs.

South Nighasan Range Officer Gajendra Bahadur Singh told reporters that monitoring of the movements of big cats through cameras and patrolling were launched following reports of big cats in the area.

In view of the leopard's recent frequent movements near Khadaria Farm, a cage was placed at a sugarcane field near the farm with a goat placed inside as bait.

Singh said the leopard was lured to the bait inside the cage and was captured on Tuesday morning. It was carried to Ludhauri range headquarters for thorough medical examination by veterinary experts.

He said the captured leopard was found to be a healthy male of about two to three years. It will be released according to the directives from the higher authorities, the officials said.

On November 13, the buffer zone officials captured a male tiger from Majhgain range followed by capturing of a leopard on November 15 from the same Majhgain forest range.

On November 23, an elderly male tiger was captured by south Kheri forest officials in Maheshpur range. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS