4th 'Nadi Utsav' to be held on Yamuna banks in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The fourth edition of the 'Nadi Utsav' is slated to be held from September 22-24 on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The river festival will be hosted by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

IGNCA, which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture, has been organising 'Nadi Utsav' for the last few years.

The 'Nadi Utsav' commenced in 2018, with its inaugural event on the banks of the Godavari River in Nashik. The second 'Nadi Utsav' took place on the banks of the Krishna River in Vijayawada, and the third on the banks of the Ganga River in Munger, officials said.

In continuation of this remarkable series, the fourth 'Nadi Utsav' is being organised by the National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM) of the IGNCA and the Janapada Sampada Division, they said.

This initiative was conceived to create awareness and sensitise people about their ecology and environment, they said. PTI KND RHL