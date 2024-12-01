5-7 persons feared trapped in TN town after boulder falls on homes, rescue ops underway

Tiruvannamalai, (Tamil Nadu), Dec 1 (PTI) About five to seven persons were feared trapped after a large boulder fell on their houses located on the lower slopes of the famous Annamalaiyar Hill following heavy rainfall in the district, official sources said on Sunday.

The rescue operations are currently underway by the authorities even as the town witnessed heavy downpour, an official said.

District collector D Baskara Pandian and Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar inspected the spot where the incident had occurred on Sunday evening.

"A large boulder has fallen on the huts located on the lower slopes of the hill. It is raining heavy and rescue operations are going on," an official of the fire and rescue services told PTI.

To a query, he said, "we were told about 5-7 people are trapped. A clear picture cannot be given since it is dark and raining." National Disaster Response Force personnel are also expected to join the rescue operation shortly, he said. PTI VIJ SA