5 accused in Bahraich communal violence booked under NSA

Bahraich (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) The Bahraich district administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people jailed in connection with the communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj last October, officials said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Monika Rani issued the order on March 10, based on recommendations from senior police officials.

An official statement from the district magistrate's office, released on Tuesday evening, confirmed the action.

"During the Durga idol immersion procession on the night of October 13-14 in Maharajganj under Hardi police station limits, miscreants pelted stones at the procession, disrupting public order. In the ensuing violence, a young man, Ram Gopal Mishra, who was part of the procession, was killed," the statement read.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Hari Milan, a case was registered at the Hardi police station against six named individuals and several unidentified persons.

The FIR included charges under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 103(2), 249, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Upon investigation, charges were proven against 13 individuals, and a charge sheet was subsequently filed in court. All accused have been in judicial custody at Bahraich district jail.

The district administration, considering the gravity of the incident and the need to maintain law and order, took stringent measures against the key accused.

"On the recommendation of the Hardi police station in-charge, the Circle Officer of Mahsi, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), and the Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, the NSA has been invoked against Abdul Hamid, Mohammad Talib alias Sablu, Mohammad Sarfaraz Ahmed alias Rinku, Shakeel Ahmed alias Bablu, and Khurshid," the statement added.

These individuals, all residents of Maharajganj in Hardi police station jurisdiction, have been booked under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, by the District Magistrate. Further legal proceedings are underway as per government directives. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR