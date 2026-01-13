5 acquitted in 2004 Model Code of Conduct violation case in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted two former members of Parliament and three others in a 2004 Model Code of Conduct violation case, citing lack of evidence.

Special Magistrate Devendra Faujdar acquitted all five accused -- former MPs Kadir Rana and Saeeduzaman, former city board member Haji Saleem, Shamim Kala and Sadik -- holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

According to prosecution officer Rahul Singh, a case was registered against the accused for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2004 Lok Sabha election.

The prosecution had alleged that the accused had organised an election meeting on May 5, 2004, at the Fakarshah chowk in the Kotwali police station area here in support of Congress candidate Saeeduzaman, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

However, the court observed that the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to establish the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt and granted them the benefit of the doubt. PTI COR ABN RC