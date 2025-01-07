5 alleged drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar in last few days

Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have arrested five alleged drug peddlers, including a married couple, from various parts of the city in the last few days, officials said on Tuesday.

The police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver Waseem Sheikh and his wife Uzma Waseem following the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotics from their auto at Zaldagar in Srinagar on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

"During the course of investigation led by the Maharaj Ganj SHO, it came to fore that the married couple used their rickshaw and family cover to deceive authorities while selling narcotics among the youth," he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

The spokesman said an alleged drug peddler, Waseem Bafanda, was arrested on Friday following the recovery of narcotics from his possession at a checkpoint at Sazgaripora in the Zadibal area of the city.

"During further investigation, two more individuals, identified as Waqar Ahmad Duloo alias Koter and Mohammad Rafiq Pattoo, were arrested and a substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession," he said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS