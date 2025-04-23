5 arrested after clash between two student groups in AMU

Aligarh (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Five people were arrested after a clash between two student groups as tensions flared at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Tuesday night, an official said.

Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Pande said on Wednesday, "Five men were arrested at the emergency services centre of the hospital immediately following the altercation, which reportedly involved an exchange of fire." In response to the violent incident, junior doctors at the hospital staged a protest by shutting down hospital operations, alleging a "complete breakdown of security arrangements".

Police have identified four out of the five individuals arrested as Suhail, Zaid, Altamash, and Ahmad Faiz.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali confirmed that Ahmad Faiz is a registered student of the university, while the identities of the other four arrested individuals are still being verified to determine if they are students or "outside elements." The initial trouble began at the AMU Athletics Grounds during the annual horse show on Tuesday evening. A minor dispute over the seating arrangements escalated into a clash between two student factions, resulting in injuries to an student identified as Mohammad Aadi.

When Aadi was receiving treatment at the hospital's emergency centre, the opposing group arrived, leading to a second, more violent confrontation inside the hospital premises, where gunshots were reportedly exchanged. The hospital staff raised an alarm, prompting a swift response from the police and AMU security personnel, who eventually restored order.