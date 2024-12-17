5 arrested for killing Para Teachers' Union president in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Dec 17 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a Para Teachers' Union president in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand, police said.

Sonu Sardar was shot dead by the accused in Bardih village in Gamariah police station area on the intervening night of December 13 and 14.

Based on scientific and technical evidence gathered by a police team, five persons, identified as Ashish Gorai (25), Vishwajeet Nayak (24), Anil Sardar alias Gondo (25), Anand Das (44) and Suraj Mardi (27), all residents of Gamariah police station area in the district, were arrested, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

Two other accused, including the alleged mastermind of the incident Birbal Sardar, were at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said.

A pistol with a magazine, four 7.65mm cartridges, a country-made firearm, two motorcycles and a scooter were seized.

Preliminary investigation suggested that all the accused held a grudge against the victim, who used to oppose their illegal activities, the SP said, adding that the exact cause behind the murder would be known only after the arrest of the mastermind. PTI BS ACD