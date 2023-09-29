5 arrested from Jalandhar for gold robbery in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was arrested along with her four associates for allegedly robbing 17 gold biscuits in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Suri, a resident of Tagore Garden Extension, Navneet, 34, Mohsin Khan, 29, Dheeraj, 22, and Ankit Porwal, 22, all residents of Khayala, they said.

On September 22, a PCR call was received about a robbery of gold around 2.45 pm near Udyog Nagar Metro Station.

The caller informed police that he was on his way to deliver a bag containing gold, belonging to his employer, to someone in Chandni Chowk on his scooter, when two persons on a bike intercepted him, snatched his bag, and fled towards Peeragarhi, a police officer said.

During the investigation, police checked several CCTVs mounted along the route.

In one of the footage, two suspects on a bike were seen following the complainant on the day of the incident outside his workshop, the officer said.

The complainant left his workshop around 2.15 pm for Chandni Chowk to deliver the bag and both the persons started chasing him.

The pillion rider was continuously talking on mobile indicating he was passing information to someone. When they reached the Rohtak Road, another bike joined them. The bag was snatched by the riders on the second bike, police said.

One of the bikes was later found entering a house in the Khyala area and leaving after some time, they said.

It was revealed that two accused decamped to Jalandhar in Punjab. A team went there and nabbed both accused -- Dheeraj and Ankit -–, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said.

The accused revealed that Sonu and her accomplice Navneet had information about the movement of the employee and that he delivers gold in Chandni Chowk from his workshop in Mundka. They lay in his wait on September 22, knowing he will be delivering gold, the DCP said.

Sonu and Navneet hatched the robbery and roped in Ankit, Dheeraj, and Mohsin, police said.

Fearing arrest after the loot, they left Delhi and were staying in Jalandhar. All five were arrested from the north India city. Seventeen gold biscuits weighing 2 Kg were recovered from their possession, the DCP added.