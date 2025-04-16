5 arrested, heroin worth over Rs 1.25 crore seized in outer North Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five alleged drug peddlers and seized 620 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.25 crore in three separate operations in outer North Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sahibul, Jatin (19), Arun (20), Ravinder (40) and Farooq (35), he said, adding that they were drug peddlers.

The police said the investigation is underway to identify the source of the drug.

Other details are not immediately known.