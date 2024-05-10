5 arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, pistol seized

Diphu, May 10 (PTI) Assam Police has arrested five persons and confiscated a 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine close to the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a police unit headed by Bokajan subdivisional police officer Rustamraj Brahma launched an operation near a railway bridge under Khatkhati police station and intercepted a vehicle, the official added.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a 9mm pistol and a magazine containing 43 live rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested the five occupants of the vehicle, identified as Thonga Wangcha, Alto Chisabi, Hekhio Jimomi, Khukivi Aye, and Chattar Ali.

The accused are suspected of involvement in illegal arms and narcotics trafficking, police said. PTI COR DG DG MNB