5 arrested in Dhenkanal as police seize huge quantity of explosives used in illegal mining

Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Saturday after a huge quantity of explosives used for illegal stone mining was seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police conducted raids in Rasol, Balimi and Motugoan police station areas of the district and made the seizures and arrests, they said.

Among the items seized were 200 detonators, 75 gelatines and 50 kg of ammonium nitrate, they said.

Several drilling machines, compressors and trucks were also seized, police said.

A case was registered in connection with the matter, they said.