5 arrested in murder case in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 13 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday.

A group of assailants attacked Sahil and his father with some blunt weapons during a religious procession on the night of January 5, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said.

They were admitted to the community health centre in Tanda, from where Sahil was referred to the government hospital in Hoshiarpur, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

After injuring Sahil and his father, the assailants fled from the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jashan and Abhishek of village Talwandi Sallan, and Paramveer Singh, Shivcharanjit Singh and Ashish Kaushal of village Manpur.

Two of their accomplices are still at large, police said. Preliminary interrogation revealed that they had enmity with Sahil. PTI COR CHS SMN