5 arrested over murder of man in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Tuesday.

The accused include his friend and neighbour, who allegedly attacked him multiple times with a sharp weapon at Gadabasa area under Golmuri police station on Monday night, they said.

Police suspect it was a planned murder committed as part of occult practices, an officer said.

The accused were arrested based on the statement of the mother of the deceased, Ajay Basa, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI BS RBT